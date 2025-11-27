Uphold public interest as foremost priority: Himachal Guv tells trainee officers

Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday urged trainee officers of the HP Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) to uphold public interest as their foremost priority and to work with integrity, discipline and a deep sense of duty.

Congratulating the trainee officers, the Governor said that their selection reflects their dedication, perseverance and commitment to public service.

He said that they would soon shoulder the crucial responsibility of ensuring prudent financial management in the state.

The Governor further advised the officers to remain committed to the welfare of the state and reminded them that responsibilities must be valued above the rights while serving the public.

While interacting with the trainee officers at Raj Bhavan, Governor Shukla underlined the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration.

He encouraged them to approach their career with professionalism, honesty and a spirit of service, contributing meaningfully to Himachal Pradesh's governance and development.

About 30 trainee officers of the HPF&AS are currently undergoing training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA).