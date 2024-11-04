Uphold sanctity of House: J-K Speaker to MLAs

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Newly-elected Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday asked members to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the House.

In his maiden speech after being elected as the custodian of the House, Rather said he will prove by his deeds that he is not a partisan speaker.

Addressing the House after tabling J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address to the assembly, the speaker expressed gratitude to the members of the assembly for electing him unanimously.

"I am thankful from the bottom of my heart for electing me to this post. I realise that big post comes with big responsibility. I will try to fulfil the expectations you have with me," Rather said.

He asked the members to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the House under all circumstances.

"First thing we should do is to uphold the sanctity and dignity in all situations. The sanctity of this House will ensure our dignity as well. If our dignity is there, out words will carry weight outside the House," he said.

The speaker said the time of this House is precious and the members should use it wisely.

"We have to be measured in our words. We will have to judiciously use the time of this House. Constructive approach should be taken in dealings in this House and in the committees of this House," he added.

"Your actions and words should be governed by how much it will benefit the poor man out there. The members should hold the government accountable, but in doing that you should not unnecessarily deride the ministers or the officers," he said.

Rather said the speaker is the custodian of the House and the rights of the MLAs.

"I will help you in making the government accountable. I request the ministers to come prepared, the MLAs should come prepared as well. If I feel any member does not do justice with supplementaries, I will have to intervene," he said.

The speaker said it has become a trend that lot of time of the House gets wasted in unruly scenes.

The speaker has power to take action which can be anything from suspension to disqualification, he warned, though adding, "I hope I don't get to take any such action".

Rather said in his 36 years of parliamentary life, he has not even once violated the rules or faced action by the speaker.

"Even when I was the leader of Opposition, I would not misuse the position," he said.

Rather assured the House that he will not be partisan in his dealings.

"I belong to the NC for past 50 years. I have been a member of Central Working Committee since 45 years. I am proud of it. But, from today, I have no political party. I belong to all of you.

"There will be no partisan role. I will prove with my actions that this House will be run objectively and neutrally. I will only take dictation from the rules," he added.

"Let us take a pledge to create a Jammu and Kashmir of our dreams where education is universal, eyes are free from tears, and communal harmony prevails every where," he said.

The speaker also said under the Reorganization Act passed by Parliament after J-K was downgraded into a Union territory, the rules of conduct of business of an assembly have to be made by this assembly.

"This cannot be done overnight or in 10 days. It will take time. However, the Act has a provision that we can use the rules of the previous assembly with certain modifications, and the powers of modifications have been given to the speaker. We will soon modify those rules while simultaneously working on framing the new rules," he told the House.

He then adjourned the House till Tuesday. PTI SSB MIJ DV DV