Uphold spirit of 'Nation First': NCC DG to cadets

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh Tuesday asked cadets to uphold the spirit of 'Nation First' in their conduct, while lauding their commitment to community service and nation-building.

Lt Gen Singh's visit to Baramulla Garrison held special significance, as he had previously commanded the esteemed Dagger Division in the region, a Defence spokesman said.

He said the day began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Dagger War Memorial, where Lt Gen Singh paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The event was marked by a ceremonial presentation of arms in a poignant tribute to the fallen heroes, by NCC Cadets of 3 J&K Battalion, NCC, the spokesman said.

Following the memorial event, the DG NCC addressed NCC cadets, permanent instructor (PI) staff, associate NCC officers (ANOs) and heads of institutions.

Lt Gen Singh lauded their commitment to community service and nation-building, emphasising the NCC motto of 'Unity and Discipline' and urged all cadets to uphold the spirit of 'Nation First' in their conduct, the spokesman said.

During his address, Lt Gen Singh also highlighted the NCC's initiatives to integrate modern technologies into training and curriculum, while placing greater focus on social sector activities to cultivate responsible and patriotic citizens.

Outstanding NCC cadets, ANOs and PI staff were felicitated for their achievements in NCC activities, sports and their exemplary contributions during Operation Sindoor, the spokesman said.

He said the visit concluded with a collective pledge by all present to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and work towards enduring peace and progress in Kashmir. PTI SSB KSS KSS