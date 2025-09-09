UPI not limited to India or neighboring countries, it has become global: Scindia

Gwalior, Sep 9 (PTI) Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said India's mobile app-based digital payment system UPI has now become global.

Scindia, who arrived here on a three-day tour of Gwalior-Chambal region, was referring to a project run in coordination between UPI and Universal Postal Service Union (UPU) at the 28th Universal Postal Congress held in Dubai.

As many as 193 countries in the world are associated with the United Nations institution UPU, and the Indian Postal Department has an agreement with UPU, he said.

"This agreement is about the digital payment system UPI. It (UPI) is not limited to India or other neighbouring countries, but it has now become global. All this has been possible due to the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the BJP leader.

Scindia also termed the ongoing violence in Nepal as unfortunate, and wished that peace be restored there soon.

Nepal has a deep relationship with India and the Scindia family also has ties with the Himalayan nation, he said.