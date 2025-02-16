Uplifting marginalized communities our duty: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said uplifting marginalized communities like Gujjar-Bakerwal is not an act of favour but a fundamental duty of his government.

He said despite the limitations in ministerial appointments, he ensured representation for the Gujjar community by appointing Javed Ahmed Rana as a minister in his cabinet.

“After the election, we had to think about the cabinet ministers. However, there was very little scope. I requested Rana to join the cabinet.

"Not only would he serve Jammu and Kashmir, but he will also be responsible for representing the community, being your voice, and addressing all your issues,” Abdullah said at a felicitation ceremony held by Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) here in his honour following his election as chief minister.

He said by inducting Rana into the cabinet, he aimed to ensure that the Gujjar community’s concerns were heard and addressed within the government.

On the demand for a tribal university, the chief minister expressed confidence that with the dedication of the charitable trust and its people, this vision would become a reality soon.

“You should prepare a project. You should prepare a plan. I will sit with your trust when your plan is ready. We will definitely do our part,” he assured.

Reflecting on his previous visit to GDCT as chief minister, he acknowledged the changes over time — some positive, some challenging.

“After a long time, I have again had the opportunity to attend a function of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust. If my recollection is correct, perhaps when I came here for the last time, I was a chief minister. A lot has changed since then," he said, referring to his first stint from 2009 to 2014.

Paying tribute to Masood A Choudhary, the visionary founder of the trust, the chief minister praised his legacy and contributions.

“But unfortunately, the person who planted this seed, who laid its (trust)foundation, is no longer with us. If I begin my speech without remembering Choudhary, it would be an injustice,” he remarked.

Abdullah also expressed his emotional connection to the trust, recalling the close relationship his grandmother, Madr-e-Meharban, had with it.

“I want this trust to grow stronger. My grandmother had a deep bond with it. Though she is no longer with us, her name is etched here. You have honoured her memory by dedicating a library in her name. I consider it my responsibility to ensure that wherever possible, the government supports this trust in fulfilling its mission,” he said.

Later, the chief minister also visited the library block established by the trust for research on the Gujjar-Bakerwal community.