UPMRC asks people to fly kites away from Metro corridor on Makar Sankranti

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid flying kites near Metro corridors on Makar Sankranti to ensure personal safety and uninterrupted Metro operations.

Kite strings, particularly metal-coated threads and Chinese manjha, can conduct electricity if they come in contact with the Metro’s overhead electrification system, Metro officials said. This poses a serious risk of injury or electrocution to the kite flyer. Such incidents can also damage Metro equipment and cause temporary service disruptions, affecting passengers.

These metallic threads can get entangled in overhead wires, which may lead to system faults or tripping of equipment, they said.

"UPMRC advises citizens to exercise caution along all Metro stations on the North–South corridor of Lucknow Metro, from CCS Airport to Munshipulia, and to celebrate the festival in safe, open areas away from Metro tracks," an official statement said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK