UPPL will return to power in BTC with absolute majority: Pramod Boro

Kokrajhar, Sept 6 (PTI) UPPL president Pramod Boro on Saturday claimed that his party will return to power with an absolute majority in the Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam after the upcoming elections.

Addressing a rally in Baokhungri, he alleged the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) lost its ground due to the "autocratic" style of leadership of its chief Hagrama Mohilary.

"The BPF has been rejected by the people as well as its allies. Kokrajhar is no longer their stronghold; it belongs to the UPPL now," he claimed.

Boro alleged that Mohilary did not attend even a single day of the BTC assembly session in the last five years.

"If a representative cannot step into the council to address people's issues for an entire term, how can he claim to serve the people?" he asked.

He claimed the BPF will not exist after this BTC election.

"Public support for the UPPL has grown significantly across all 40 constituencies," he claimed.

A coalition of the UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) was in power in the council. The BJP is fighting the September 22 polls on its own.

In the last elections, the UPPL had won 12 seats, the BJP nine and GSP one seat.

The BPF, which had led the council for the previous three terms, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, and the Congress secured one seat with its elected member later joining the BJP.

The BPF was then BJP's alliance partner in the state government, but the ruling party decided to join hands with the UPPL and the GSP to secure power in the BTC.

The BTC administers the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur. PTI CORR DG SOM