UPPSC announces dates for RO-ARO and PCS Pre-exam

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for the RO-ARO and PCS Pre-examinations in relief to thousands of candidates awaiting the new dates.
According to an official statement, the Provincial Civil Service Pre exam will be conducted on December 7 and 8 in two sessions across 41 districts in the state.
The first session will take place from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, it said.
The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer, or RO-ARO, Pre exam, will be held on December 22 and 23 in three shifts, the statement said.
The first and second shifts will be conducted on December 22, with the first shift from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The third shift will take place on December 23 from 9 am to noon.
A total of 10.76 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, it added.
According to the statement, in line with the Commission's guidelines, if the number of candidates in a single shift exceeds 5 lakh, the exam must be conducted in multiple shifts. Consequently, the exams have been scheduled in shifts.