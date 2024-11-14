Advertisment
National

UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on old pattern

NewsDrum Desk
Aspirants continue their protest on Monday night outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) headquarters, in Prayagraj, Monday, Nov 11, 2024.

Prayagraj: Accepting demands of the aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams and announced to hold Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam on the old pattern.

The Commission also announced to form a committee on RO and ARO exams.

The UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold PCS pre-exam on old pattern, an official announced here outside the UPPSC office.

A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift.

The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 have been declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exam.

