Uproar at MCD standing committee meet as members discuss pollution, illegal establishments

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Worsening air quality and illegally-operating hotels, bars and restaurants were the focus of discussions at the meeting of the MCD's Standing Committee on Wednesday, which witnessed repeated disruptions before ending in chaos.

Additionally, persistent issues related to stray dog menace, sanitation, traffic congestion and recognition of private schools were also discussed.

During the meeting, Chairperson Satya Sharma directed officials to present a detailed report on action being taken against illegally operating hotels, bars and restaurants in the capital.

"Officials are directed to clearly identify establishments whose licences have been renewed and those operating without permission or in violation of rules, and to ensure strict and swift action against illegal establishments," Sharma said.

The committee also decided that a comprehensive report would be prepared on enforcement action against such establishments, with officials underlining that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against any violation of rules.

Replying to a query on alleged discrepancies in the implementation of building bye-laws, an MCD official said the civic body was "working in accordance with law" and added that four establishments had been fined in the past week for violations.

Amid frequent disruptions, councillors raised issues ranging from the working conditions of sanitation workers and lack of civic amenities, to infrastructure gaps and problems plaguing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, and alleged discrepancies in teacher transfers.

Raising the issue of deteriorating air quality, AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said "the whole of Delhi is coughing at the moment" and alleged that no decision to curb air pollution had been taken by the standing committee in the past two months.

He also claimed that vehicular congestion at MCD toll points along Delhi's borders was contributing to rising pollution levels and required urgent attention.

Narang further flagged alleged corruption in the regularisation process and post-retirement benefits of sanitation workers.

BJP councillor Raj Pal Singh of Sri Niwaspuri criticised the civic body's handling of air pollution and the dog menace. He said despite repeatedly raising the issue of replacing wood with cow dung at cremation grounds, no action had been taken so far.

Singh also alleged that the MCD acted on the dog menace only after intervention by the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, when councillors sought details on steps being taken to address the dog menace, no official from the corporation's veterinary department responded.

Chairperson Sharma also instructed officials to submit written replies to all questions raised by councillors, after members complained that several queries were not adequately answered, underlining the need for greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the civic body. PTI VBH NSM ARB ARB