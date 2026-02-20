Uproar in Andhra Legislative Council over display of Venkateswara Swamy pics by YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition members over the alleged display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy pictures by YSRCP members, prompting Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to briefly adjourned the House.

The ruckus erupted after the chairman rejected a plea for discussion by Kumba Ravi Babu, D Madhava Rao and S Mangamma on Tirupati laddu prasadam and Indapur Dairy, allegedly linked to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu family-owned Heritage Foods, supplying ghee to TTD, the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

"It is not right to ask for a discussion after it has been rejected," said Raju, amid protests by opposition MLCs demanding it.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister P Keshav termed the alleged display of the deity's images as "objectionable" and said it cannot be permitted.

"Chairman sir, the way they are behaving with Venkateswara Swamy photos-- do they have dignity. Will they drag (God) into politics," he asked.

"This has not happened in the history of the country. They (YSRCP MLCs) don't have faith in God, they don't respect God, no fear of God. Just walking in the way their leader (Jagan) directs them," he said.

Calling the move "provocative", Keshav urged Raju to take responsibility.

On Thursday, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that Naidu is opposing a discussion on Indapur Dairy in the Council.

According to Reddy, Indapur Dairy was officially identified by Heritage as its manufacturing unit until February 10, 2026 and later redesignated as a co-manufacturing location on February 15, following a controversy over its alleged association with Heritage and ghee supply to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The opposition leader accused Naidu of enabling Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd to participate in TTD tenders and qualify to supply ghee.

From supplying ghee to TTD at Rs 278 per kg during the previous TDP regime in 2015, Reddy alleged that the firm has managed to secure a tender to supply ghee to TTD at Rs 658 per kg on December 16, 2025 under the current TDP-led NDA government.

On February 13, Naidu expressed anguish over YSRCP leaders allegedly linking Heritage with the Tirupati laddu adulteration controversy.

Addressing the assembly, he said, "I don't understand. I don't know what Heritage has to do with it (laddu adulteration). Until now, Heritage did not ask money from the government. Will not ask in the future also." Calling Heritage Foods a "family business for livelihood" being run through a professional management, Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of damaging its brand to create losses.

Though the Council reassembled after the adjournment, noisy scenes continued as opposition members raised slogans, forcing the chairman to adjourn the House again until Monday. PTI STH GDK SA