Uproar in AP assembly over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Speaker suspends TDP members for a day

Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI) The arrest of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam rocked the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday with some members of the opposition party being suspended for attempting to 'disrupt' the proceedings, seeking a discussion on the matter.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram barred three members-- two from Telugu Desam Party and one from YSR Congress-- for the rest of the session.

While the other opposition legislators were suspended for the day for indulging in sloganeering demanding the release of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in a prison in Rajamahendravaram.

The Speaker also warned Hindupur MLA and actor Balakrishna for "twirling his moustache" and "slapping the thigh" in the House, saying he will excuse the legislator this time as it was his first instance of 'unacceptable' behaviour.

After announcing the suspension, Sitharam adjourned the House to Friday.

The legislators who were suspended for the entire session are P Keshav, A Satya Prasad from TDP and K Sridhar Reddy of YSRCP.

Sridhar Reddy was suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities a few months ago.

Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath Reddy, who moved a motion to suspend the TDP members, said rushing to the Speaker's podium and breaking glass on the table may amount to "criminal action." Reddy further said the government is ready to take up a discussion on the demands made by the TDP members.

Soon after the proceedings began this morning, TDP members rushed to the podium with placards and surrounded the Speaker.

Before adjourning the House briefly, the Speaker requested the opposition MLAs to return to their seats and allow the question hour to continue.

Following this, there was a heated argument and exchange of words between the ruling party and opposition members.

Responding to the TDP’s adjournment motion on Naidu's arrest for allegedly misappropriating the funds of AP Skill Development Corporation, Rajendranath said they can raise the topic in the business advisory council meeting.

The pandemonium continued even as Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna rebutted allegations that the 'Kalyanamasthu' scheme was discontinued.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu hit out at Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, saying the Assembly is not a movie after he allegedly twirled his moustache. PTI STH GDK ROH