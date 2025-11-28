Uproar in Assam Assembly during debate on agriculture, tea sector; House adjourned for 20 minutes

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) The Assam Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Friday during a discussion on the agriculture and tea sectors, prompting Deputy Speaker Numal Momin to adjourn the House for 20 minutes.

The debate was initiated through a Private Member’s Resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress.

Saikia claimed that the agriculture sector is marred by problems such as low productivity, absence of business policy, annual floods and lack of digital market linkage for farmers.

He also claimed that the tea sector had not received any special incentives.

In his reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Bimal Borah said various measures have been taken for the tea sector, including incentivising exports and welfare measures for the workers and their families.

As Borah’s reply went on for nearly 30 minutes, despite the Chair urging him to conclude, Saikia objected that his concerns were not being addressed.

Dissatisfied, the Leader of Opposition walked out of the House.

After Saikia left, Borah remarked that the Congress "does not have the patience to listen to affairs of the tea garden workers" and treats them merely as a vote bank.

The comment triggered a sharp reaction from Congress MLAs, who rose to their feet to protest.

Saikia also returned to the House and joined his party MLAs in questioning government initiatives for the tea sector.

As noisy scenes continued, deputy speaker Numal Momin adjourned proceedings for 20 minutes.