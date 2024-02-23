Uproar in Chhattisgarh assembly over murder of tribal family in Kabirdham

Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Friday with the main opposition Congress demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma over the alleged murder of three members of a tribal family in Kabirdham district.

Proceedings had to be adjourned twice and Congress MLAs were suspended after they trooped into the well of the House.

A couple belonging to the Baiga tribe and their minor son died in a fire in Kabirdham district last month. The Baigas fall in the `Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' category.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress legislators raised the issue in the Zero Hour, demanding a discussion.

Amid the uproar that followed, Speaker Raman Singh adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, the Speaker read out the adjournment motion notice of the opposition party and asked the concerned minister to give a reply.

As deputy CM Vijay Sharma who holds the home portfolio was not present, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal made a statement on his behalf.

Budhram Baiga, his wife Hirmati and their son Jonhu Ram died on January 15 after a fire engulfed their hut in Maathpur village under Kukdur police station area, Jaiswal said.

Investigation revealed that the deceased had attended a function at a relative's house in the village the previous night when Budhram had an altercation with some persons over a piece of land, he said.

Based on the statements of eyewitnesses and forensic evidence, 13 persons including two women were arrested and a boy was detained in connection with the alleged murder on Thursday, the minister said.

After Jaiswal made the statement, the Speaker refused to allow a discussion on the adjournment notice.

Congress legislators accused the police of trying to cover up the incident and claimed that attempts were made to protect the accused who were arrested more than a month after the crime.

Congress legislators then started sloganeering, demanding suspension of the district collector and resignation of the home minister.

Opposition MLAs also entered the well of the House and were automatically suspended.

The Speaker then adjourned the proceedings for five minutes Some opposition MLAs also displayed posters containing messages in support of their demands, to which the Speaker objected.

The Congress MLAs then sat on the floor of the well and recited the prayer 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram'. Later, they staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the legislature's premises and boycotted the rest of the assembly proceedings. PTI TKP KRK