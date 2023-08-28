Uproar in Haryana Assembly after Cong demands Minister Sandeep Singh's resignation

Chandigarh: Haryana Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes on Monday amid uproar after the main opposition Congress sought Minister Sandeep Singh's resignation in connection with a sexual harassment case and also a discussion on the Nuh violence.

Advertisment

As the Zero Hour began, Congress members led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda were up on their feet demanding Singh's resignation following a charge sheet against him by the Chandigarh Police.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rejected the opposition's demand seeking Singh's resignation.

While the ruling BJP benches, including Singh, thumped the benches following the chief minister's statement, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House.

Advertisment

The Speaker told them that Singh's matter was sub-judice and "no sub-judice matter can be discussed here" Singh was present in the House.

Congress members raised anti-government slogans while ruling BJP benches also responded with slogans.

Hooda said they are demanding that Singh should resign on moral grounds or the chief minister should sack him.

Advertisment

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker warned the slogan-shouting Congress members to return to their seats, saying otherwise he will name (suspend) them.

The Chandigarh Police had recently submitted a final report against Singh before a court.

A junior athletic coach from Haryana had earlier levelled sexual harassment allegations against the BJP leader. Later in the House, the Congress members demanded a discussion on the Nuh violence issue.

Advertisment

On this too, the Speaker said the matter is sub-judice.

Hooda said, "Only the matter pertaining to the bulldozer action by the authorities in Nuh recently was pending before the high court".

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said they are raising the law and order matter and it should be discussed.

Hooda said the "Chief Minister had recently made a statement on the Nuh incident pointing towards a conspiracy. A discussion here on the issue will make things clear".

Amidst ruckus, BJP member Satya Prakash alleged that the foundation of the Nuh violence was laid here in the House when Congress MLA Mamman Khan had allegedly used some inflammatory words.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.