Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP presses for CM's apology over 'unparliamentary' remarks

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed noisy scenes for the second day on Wednesday as BJP members demanded an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his "unparliamentary" remarks against them before walking out of the House in protest.

As the House assembled for the day, BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma stood up and demanded that the Leader of the House should apologise or a statement be issued by the speaker in absence of the chief minister.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather tried to persuade the BJP members to allow the Question Hour to continue and rake up the issue when the Leader of the House is on the floor.

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo accused BJP members of using unparliamentary words as well, particularly against Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Choudhary suggested the chair to examine all the unparliamentary words used from both sides and expunge these from the records to continue the proceedings without any disruption.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma opposed the suggestion and refused to budge and later led the walkout, chanting slogans like "derogatory sarkar hai hai and unparliamentary sarkar hai hai" besides 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. PTI TAS DV DV