Uproar in Maharashtra assembly after BJP MLAs seek action against IAS officer Mundhe

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra assembly on Tuesday witnessed a sharp exchange between the treasury and opposition benches after BJP MLAs raised allegations against IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe and demanded action against him.

Following the exchange, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes.

Raising the issue in the House, BJP MLA Krishna Khopade alleged that in 2020, Mundhe had issued cheques worth Rs 20 crore without necessary authorisation.

"Two supporters of Mundhe threatened me, warning me of dire consequences if I spoke against him. I have lodged a complaint at Sitabardi police station and informed the police commissioner as well as the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Khopade said.

He alleged that the officer had been transferred 24 times in 20 years of service and demanded a detailed inquiry into his conduct.

Mundhe is currently serving as commissioner in the divyang welfare department.

Backing Khopade's claim, BJP legislator Pravin Datke said, "Mundhe had cancelled a woman employee's leave when she had delivered a baby just five days earlier. Even the Urban Development Department cancelled several of his decisions. There should be a thorough investigation." Responding to the allegations, Minister Girish Mahajan informed the House that concerned legislators had already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The chief minister has taken the issue seriously, and appropriate action will follow," he said.

However, the treasury benches continued to protest, prompting Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

After the House resumed, Khopade and Datke reiterated their demand for immediate action.

Participating in the debate, Congress Leader of the party Vijay Wadettiwar said Mundhe had faced multiple inquiries in the past but was never held guilty.

"Despite 21 transfers, none of the inquiries indicted him. Even the National Commission for Women did not find wrongdoing. On the contrary, women employees who filed complaints against him were fined," Wadettiwar said.

He urged the government not to act under pressure.

"If allegations are based on personal grudges, there should be no action. No officer should be punished merely because someone is unhappy with him," the Congress MLA said.

Fadnavis, intervening later, said the government would examine all aspects.

"Threatening an MLA is inappropriate. There will be a thorough investigation, and the House will be informed," he said. PTI ND ARU