Uproar in MP assembly after Vijayvargiya uses unparliamentary word for LoP Singhar

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) A remark by Madhya Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in the assembly on Thursday stirred a controversy, prompting speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to express regret.

During the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the Assembly, Vijayvargiya used an unparliamentary word for Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, leading to an uproar.

While participating in the discussion, Singhar had cited an agreement between the government and Adani group in Singrauli and claimed the government was preparing to pay the company Rs 1.25 lakh crore over 25 years in the name of power purchase.

Minister Vishwas Sarang objected to this and said the name of a person not present in the House should not be mentioned, while Vijayvargiya accused Singhar of giving false information.

Singhar hit back saying he was willing to provide proof if needed. This led to a heated debate and exchange of accusations between the two, during which Vijayvargiya used the unparliamentary word.

Following this, opposition Congress members sought Vijayvargiya's resignation, and amid the ruckus, speaker Tomar adjourned the House for a while.

When the House reconvened, Tomar stated that the Madhya Pradesh assembly has a dignified tradition, but an uncomfortable situation arose today, which he regretted.

Referring to former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa, Tomar said he often used to say that anger should be visible while speaking in the House, but it should not reflect.

He said he never used to say that anger is necessary, but if it does, it will worsen the situation.

"Anger shouldn't arise, but it did today, from both sides. It created an uncomfortable situation. I'm saddened by this, and both the ruling and opposition parties are responsible for this. The parliamentary affairs minister is very experienced, yet how the limits were crossed today is a matter of concern for all of us," Tomar said and urged both sides to resolve the dispute.

Chief Minister Yadav said he apologises to the House for the words that had been uttered, whether knowingly or unknowingly.

Singhar said he respects the Chief Minister's expression and respects parliamentary decorum. "If something has happened on my part, I also express regret," Singhar added.

Vijayvargiya too said he has 37 years of political experience, but was unhappy with his behaviour today.

If people in responsible positions don't follow parliamentary decorum, how can other members do it, he asked.

"I don't know how all this happened today. Umang's body language was a little different... I love Umang... I am saddened by my behaviour," Vijayvargiya said.

Later, Singhar targeted Vijayvargiya in a post on X claiming he always stays within his limits.

"My status is to boldly raise the questions of the 7.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh before your arrogant government. This very status of mine dwarfed you so much that your true nature was revealed; this very status of mine forced you to debate Bhagirathpura," Singhar said in the social media post.

The abusive language used by Vijayvargiya was not directed only at Umang Singhar or any one Leader of the Opposition; it was an insult to the 7.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

"Minister Vijayvargiya, who treats the public like insects, has truly demonstrated his arrogance. 35 families were destroyed, people were rendered homeless - and when you ask questions, you're told, 'Stay within your limits!'" Singhar said.

The Congress leader said the intoxication of power has become so intense that public representatives have begun to consider themselves superior to the public.

"The very people you are trying to remind them of their place will show their true place on an election day. Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate insults. The people know how to respond democratically to an incompetent government driven by arrogance and insensitivity," Singhar said.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari described Vijayvargiya's behaviour as the height of arrogance and said this is a new manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India.' Patwari said the Congress would protest by burning Vijayvargiya's effigies. Shortly after Patwari's announcement, some Youth Congress workers in the capital Bhopal burned a poster of Vijayvargiya outside his residence. PTI MAS BNS BNM