Uproar in Odisha assembly over BJP govt's 'disrespect' to Biju Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress MLAs on Friday created a ruckus in the assembly over alleged disrespect by the BJP government to Odisha stalwart Biju Patnaik, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the opposition members raised slogans against the Mohan Charan Majhi government and condemned its decision to observe Panchayati Raj Divas not on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on March 5.

They alleged that the BJP government, in a bid to "erase the legacy of late Biju Patnaik, delinked the Panchayati Raj Divas celebrations from the Biju Jayanti.

The BJD members claimed that the Panchayati Divas had been observed on Biju Patnaik Jayanti since 1993.

The state government has decided to observe the Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24 as is done outside Odisha.

The government also cancelled the holiday on March 5 through an order.

Demanding withdrawal of the government’s decision, the opposition members raised slogans against the BJP dispensation and held placards in the House.

BJD member Adhiraj Panigrahi and senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium and tried to break the microphone there.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Congress members also staged a protest over alleged rise in crime against women in the state after the BJP government came to power in Odisha in June last year.

After the House was adjourned, the BJD members held a sit-in near Biju Patnaik’s statue while the Congress members staged a peaceful demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, eight-time BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the BJP government has dishonored Biju Patnaik and the people of Odisha would "never tolerate such an attack on the great son of the soil".

“It is a direct affront on the Odisha Asmita (pride),” Swain alleged.

Former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the BJD would continue its agitation both inside the House and outside till the state government withdraws its decision.

He claimed the state government's decision was "illegal" as it was implemented through an executive order.

The BJP members, on the other hand defended the state government and alleged that the opposition members were obstructing the proceedings on the House.

“The BJP government has highest regards for Biju Patnaik. They are not prepared to discuss the matter in the House,” Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.

BJD member Goutam Buddha Das said, "How to come for a discussion? The government has insulted Biju Patnaik and never say sorry for its action. They should restore the dignity of Biju Patnaik first and then we come for discussion." The second phase of the Budget Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) began here on Friday.

The session is scheduled to continue till April 5.