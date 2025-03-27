Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Bajwa's remarks against Seechewal, censure motion passed against LoP

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproar with the Congress MLAs staging a walkout thrice and the House was also adjourned after the treasury benches sought an apology from Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks against environmentalist and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

A censure motion was also passed against Bajwa in the House.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and suspended Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar also raised their hands in support of the motion.

Heated exchanges were witnessed between the treasury benches comprising Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and the Congress legislators.

After the Question Hour during the ongoing Budget Session here, AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann targeted Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal and sought his apology when the LoP got up to move a resolution for recommending Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, for legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"I object to his (Bajwa's) presence in the House for making condemnable remarks against Seechewal. He (Bajwa) called him a trader," she said.

"Is this being done in a planned manner?" Bajwa asked the Speaker, referring to the protest by treasury benches. "I stand by what I said," Bajwa asserted.

"He (Seechewal) is a contractor and in no way, he is a technical person," Bajwa said.

"Are you running the House or she is running the House?" Bajwa asked the Speaker and said he wanted to move a resolution for recommending the 'Bharat Ratna' award to Bhagat Singh.

Later in a post on X, Bajwa took a swipe at AAP, saying he welcomed the condemnation motion against him.

Bajwa on Wednesday, while speaking to reporters, had said that Seechewal was not an engineer and his model was a "failed model." He had asked the state government to engage Punjab Engineering College University, Chandigarh or Thapar Institute in Patiala for their technical advice for work like cleaning of ponds in villages.

Bajwa had objected to the 'Seechewal model' and made some remarks which were expunged by the Speaker.

Environmentalist Seechewal, who is also AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy rivulet Kali Bein in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi.

On Thursday, after the AAP MLA sought Bajwa's apology for his remarks, he refused and expressed displeasure over not being allowed to move a resolution on Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains lashed out at Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal and sought a censure motion against the leader of opposition. Lauding the works of Seechewal, Bains said former president APJ Abdul Kalam had visited Sultanpur Lodhi twice as he was "impressed" by the work of Seechewal.

He said his sentiments have been hurt by Bajwa's remarks and asked the Congress MLAs whether it was the party's statement.

It prompted Bajwa to ask the treasury benches whether they were against the resolution on recommending Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh.

When Bajwa pressed for allowing him to bring the resolution, the Speaker told the leader of opposition that a fifteen-day notice was required for it.

"You have to follow the rules. Nobody should cast aspersion on the chair," the Speaker told Bajwa.

Amid heated exchanges in the House, Congress MLAs led by Bajwa rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the AAP government before staging a walkout.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora praising Seechewal, saying his model was a "publicly accepted one".

"What is the technical fault in the model?" he asked Bajwa.

Arora called Bajwa's remarks "absurd and ridiculous" and dubbed it as an "overreaction" as Seechewal is AAP's Rajya Sabha MP.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan lauded the work of Seechewal and said he did not like what Bajwa said about him and said the leader of opposition should himself give a clarification in the House. At that time, Bajwa was not in the House, though other MLAs were present.

"Had it been in my hand, I would have called him by sending Marshals," said Sandhwan.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal chided Bajwa for calling Seechewal a "contractor".

Taking on Bajwa, Finance Minister Cheema accused the Congress leader of insulting Seechewal and demanded that the Congress should apologise.

After Cheema made some remarks against the Congress MLAs, they got up and rushed to the well of the House before staging a walkout for the second time.

After the Congress MLAs returned to the House, AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura raked up the Seechewal issue, prompting the Congress MLAs to protest and raise slogans.

The Speaker told the Congress MLAs that they will get time to speak.

As the treasury benches pressed for Bajwa's apology, leading to ruckus in the House, the Speaker adjourned it for 15 minutes.

After reassembling of the House, Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal condemned Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal, prompting Bajwa to rise from his seat.

He said, "He (Seechewal) is a politician and he belongs to your party, and he is not an engineer or technical person." After the treasury benches repeatedly raised his remarks against Seechewal, Bajwa asked the Speaker whether the entire session would be dedicated to the environmentalist.

Again heated exchanges took place between Bajwa and the treasury benches. The leader of opposition and Congress MLAs went to the well of the House and started raising slogans.

Meanwhile, Bains moved the censure motion on the floor of the House against Bajwa.

After the motion was adopted by the House, Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

Later in a statement, Bajwa lashed out at AAP for allegedly opposing the resolution related to conferring Bhagat Singh with Bharat Ratna, saying it was "highly unfortunate." Bajwa said that AAP's attempt to oppose such a "solemn resolution" is nothing but a "dishonour to the great martyr". PTI CHS VSD MNK MNK