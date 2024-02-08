Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Finance Minister's allegations against former Congress govt

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday witnessed heavy uproar during the presentation of vote on account (interim budget) by Finance Minister Diya Kumari, who targeted the former Congress government during her speech.

Advertisment

The minister accused the former government of financial mismanagement, corruption and lack of vision.

She also held it responsible for the financial burden on Rajasthan, debt on the state and the financial burden on the electricity companies among others.

As the minister blamed the former government, the opposition Congress members raised objections and created uproar in the House.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested them to listen to the budget speech presented by the woman finance minister.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said there is no objection over presentation of vote on account by a woman minister, but it was inappropriate to make political allegations in it.

He said that the finance minister should not include political accusations in her budget and should only read what is written in the speech.

The House came in order when the finance minister started reading the speech without making allegations on the former government. PTI SDA AS AS AS