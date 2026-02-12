Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over health minister's remarks on Right to Health Act

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed an uproar on Thursday after Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar termed the state's Right to Health Act 'populist', saying there was no need to frame rules under the legislation brought by the previous Congress government.

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma said the Right to Health Act was notified on April 12, 2023, but its rules have not yet been made. He sought to know why the rules had not been made even after two years.

Replying to this, Khimsar said the legislation was brought by the erstwhile Congress government with political motives -- a populist act introduced ahead of assembly polls. He said the bill was introduced suddenly and the views of stakeholders were not incorporated.

The minister said the BJP government is already implementing the MAA scheme under which various health facilities are being provided.

He asserted that the MAA scheme is comprehensive and there is no need for the Right to Health Act, also questioning why the previous Congress government did not make rules under the act during its tenure.

Responding to this, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the government should clarify whether it intends to make the rules or not. He alleged that the government was neglecting the health of the people of Rajasthan.

Congress MLAs created an uproar in the well of the House over the minister's reply. Speaker Vasudev Devnani asked members to return to their seats and warned that he would adjourn the House if order was not maintained. After a brief disruption, the opposition members resumed their seats.

Later, protesting against the minister's statement, Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also criticised the minister's statement.

In a statement, Gehlot said the health minister's comment in the assembly that there was no need for the Right to Health Act was condemnable and was like rubbing salt into the wounds of poor and middle-class families burdened by rising medical expenses.

He said despite implementing universal healthcare schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana, the then Congress government had conceptualised the Right to Health Act to ensure that no patient was deprived of treatment in emergency situations.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government has failed to make rules under the act and is now making excuses.

He said while the Congress government intended to protect people from expensive medical treatment through the Right to Health Act, the BJP government was surrendering before the "medical lobby" and portraying the legislation as unnecessary. PTI SDA ARB ARB