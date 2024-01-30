Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over MoU on ERCP

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar over the MoU on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as the opposition Congress raised slogans expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's statement.

The proceedings of the House had to be adjourned twice for 20 minutes each due to the uproar by the Congress MLAs.

Earlier on Sunday, a tripartite MoU was signed between the Centre and the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments in New Delhi for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Responding to a discussion on this issue, the Rajasthan government assured that the state would get ample water as a result of the agreement.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat alleged that the previous Congress government did not make any meaningful efforts to implement this scheme during its tenure.

Rawat said that an agreement was signed on January 28 to give shape to the modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) link scheme.

He added that this MoU would be the dawn of a golden era for both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Rawat said the scheme will prove to be a milestone for the all-round development of the state.

On behalf of the government, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that the previous Congress government could not get the consent of Madhya Pradesh for this project.

He said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav have now given their consent to this project.

The opposition has a problem with the works done by the "double engine" government, Meena added.

"Abundant water will be available. According to the figures that I have given, 2.80 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated. Industries and farmers will develop," he said.

Participating in the discussion earlier, Congress MLA Murari Lal Meena said that the government should tell how much water Rajasthan will get under the new agreement.

Pointing out several shortcomings in the agreement, he demanded the state government to reconsider it.

Congress MLA Rohit Bohra also lashed out at the ruling BJP and alleged that this agreement is an attack on the interests of the state.

Independent MLA Yoonus Khan described the new agreement as a compromise with the interests of Rajasthan.

MLA Subhash Garg said that the state government has mortgaged the water interests of the state.

Many opposition MLAs also demanded the government to table a copy of the agreement in the House.

After minister Meena's reply on behalf of the government, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced calling-off the discussion.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs alleged that the state government has harmed the interests of 13 districts with the new agreement. They trooped into the well shouting slogans.

At around 2.30 pm, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for 20 minutes. As the House resumed, the Congress MLAs continued sloganeering in the well.

Speaker Devnani urged them to return to their seats, but the MLAs did not pay heed. On this, Devnani adjourned the proceedings of the House for 20 more minutes.

When the proceedings started later, the speaker said that the motion of thanks on the governor's address is to be discussed further in the House today and the leader of the opposition and the chief minister have to present their views following which the proceedings of the House continued.

The ERCP, an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP when it was in power in Rajasthan in the state Budget 2017-18 for permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

The former Congress government in Rajasthan had demanded the Centre to declare the ERCP a project of national importance. PTI AG AS AS