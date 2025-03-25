Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Samajwadi Party MP's 'offensive remark' on Rana Sanga

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's "offensive remark" about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga triggered a massive row in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani, through a Point of Information, demanded action for the remark.

When Congress lawmaker Harimohan Sharma said no discussion on a comment by Suman, a Rajya Sabha member, could take place in the House, BJP MLAs raised strong objections.

They questioned why there could be no discussion on the disrespect towards Rana Sanga, the 16th century ruler of Mewar and the grandfather of Rana Pratap.

The BJP MLAs further asked if the Congress was supporting the "offensive remark" about Rana Sanga.

"Your stand has made it clear that you are with Ramji Lal Suman. The Congress has exposed itself. You are siding with the Mughals," Kriplani said.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg said the Congress was standing with Suman, who had insulted Rana Sanga. PTI SDA SZM SZM