Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over smart metre installation, Jhalawar roof collapse incident

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproar over the issue of smart metre installation and death of seven students due to roof collapse in a government school in Jhalawar district.

The Congress staged a boycott during the Question Hour over the reply of Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar over the issue of smart metre installation.

Chaos erupted after Congress MLA Rohit Bohra raised a question on the issue.

In his response, the minister said the decision to install smart metres was taken by the previous Congress government.

He said a company which was blacklisted in Goa has been awarded work contract for installing smart metres.

Dissatisfied with the responses, Congress leaders raised slogans before walking out of the House in protest.

During the Zero Hour, the opposition created uproar over the Jhalawar incident and demanded the resignation of the education minister over the matter.

Congress MLA Suresh Gurjar said the incident was unfortunate and death of the seven students was a murder and accountability has to be fixed.

They opposition members stormed to the well of the House in protest and started sloganeering.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani tried to bring the House in order but the opposition continued vociferous protest in the well of the House. With the opposition continuing its protest, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Congress members held a demonstration in the porch of the assembly building over the Jhalawar incident and also paid homage to the victims.

Seven students were killed when the roof of a room of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in July. PTI SDA DV DV