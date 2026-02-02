Uproar in Rajya Sabha as BJP MP displays artificial limbs; sparks heated exchange with CPI-M

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A dramatic episode unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when BJP-nominated member C Sadanandan Master displayed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech, triggering a sharp exchange with CPI-M leaders and prompting a point of order.

The Kerala-based MP, a school teacher-turned-politician, made the striking gesture while recounting an attack he allegedly suffered three decades ago, which he attributed to CPI-M workers.

Initiating the discussion on the President's address and Motion of Thanks, Master said he wanted to show "before the nation and people what is democracy".

"Those who were roaring about democracy committed an attack upon me 31 years ago in Kerala. I was returning home when organised criminals caught me from behind, put me down on the road and cut my legs, shouting Inquilab Zindabad," Master said while seated due to his disability.

The display of prosthetic limbs on the table immediately drew objections from the Opposition benches.

CPI-M leader John Brittas rose to raise a point of order against showing the object in the House, prompting Master to turn the tables on him.

"I want to show before the nation and people what democracy is. You are always talking about democracy, tolerance and humanity. Your commitment is based on political violence, which is not good for democracy," Master shot back, asking Brittas not to be intolerant.

The artificial limbs were later removed from the table following Brittas' point of order, but not before the moment had created an uproar in the Upper House.

"You (Chairman) have banned the display of objects. He (Master) has been coming to the House for so many days, walking with artificial limbs. It is unfortunate that he lost them. Somebody who sits beside him is a lawyer....displays it on the table," Brittas said.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said the artificial limbs have been removed from the table. "Let you follow the same strictness, and I want to see you have the same stand." Master concluded his intervention with a pointed remark: "I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M".

Leader of the House JP Nadda later urged the Chair to expunge what he described as undesirable words used by Brittas during the exchange.