Uproar in T'gana Assembly as BRS MLAs seek debate on race issue, CM slams oppn party

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BRS created a ruckus in the Assembly only to avoid debate on the new bill on land administration as it would lead to exposing the alleged irregularities regarding the 'Dharani' land management portal during the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

Reddy's allegations came against the backdrop of the commotion in the House, with BRS members raising slogans leading to adjournments earlier in the day.

The CM asked whether the BRS had sought discussion on the Formula-E race issue when the party submitted the issues for debate in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House or did it ever raise the matter in the previous sessions of the Assembly.

"KTR speaks on every issue and responds on a daily basis on social media. Did he ever speak on Formula-E race? Since yesterday evening, they insist that debate should take place (on race) or we will not let the House function. What is this arrogance," the CM said.

Attacking BRS working president K T Rama Rao on the race issue, Reddy said about Rs 500 crore was saved with the state government deciding against further transfer of funds to the organisers.

Reddy said he is not discussing the issue in detail as the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) is now investigating the case and Rao, also known as KTR, may take advantage of it in courts. However, he would soon explain the race issue in chronological order to people, he said.

He said he is ready for a debate on the race issue either in the Assembly or even in BRS office after taking stock of the matter in court.

He alleged that the 'Dharani' integrated land records management system introduced by the BRS government changed hands and that the data of state's farmers has gone to tax haven countries like Cayman Islands.

"He (former CM KCR) let the complete information of Telangana farming community cross nations... Since 2020, all details, including Aadhaar card, bank account number, telephone number, regarding every transaction, have gone into their hands going beyond national boundaries. The complete revenue information in our state has gone to countries that are involved in economic crimes," he said.

Describing it as a serious crime, he alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao created a situation of having to study the laws to decide on the punishment for it.

KCR should have attended the assembly session when the House has taken up debate on Bhu Bharati legislation brought in by the state government replacing 'Dharani', he said.

The government is conducting a forensic audit into the 'Dharani' transactions on the alleged irregularities, he said.

The House later passed the Bhu Bharati Bill with BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy, AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi and others participating in the debate.

The state government on Wednesday introduced the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024 in the Assembly, which aims at streamlining revenue and land administration and helping small farmers.

The Assembly witnessed adjournments earlier as the BRS members kept raising slogans, also holding placards.

The Speaker found fault with the behaviour of BRS MLAs in the House. "Once the bill is passed, I will call you people to my chamber. Then we will decide," the Speaker said.

The Speaker repeatedly requested BRS members to go back to their seats. However, uproar and slogan shouting continued, leading to the adjournments. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH