Uproar over Sabarimala gold scandal mars conclusion of Kerala assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The Kerala assembly's 11-day session was dominated by its final four days of disruption, as the Congress-led opposition repeatedly protested against the alleged financial misconduct in the gold-plating of 'Dwarapalaka' idols of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The session concluded on Thursday after the uproar forced a brief adjournment and led to the suspension of three UDF lawmakers for misconduct.

The UDF opposition boycotted the proceedings after the assembly resumed from the brief adjournment.

Earlier, the House was adjourned by Speaker A N Shamseer as ruling front MLAs claimed that they were unable to make submissions due to the noisy protest by the UDF legislators.

There was also some push-and-pull between the opposition members and the watch-and-ward personnel.

After the assembly resumed around 10.30 AM, Shamseer said the chief marshal of the watch-and-ward was injured and hospitalised following the scuffle with the opposition.

Responding, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that the chief marshal was the same one who had in the past made a fake injury certificate.

To this, the Speaker said that the current chief marshal was a different person.

Satheesan also said that Shamseer was silent when ministers made inappropriate comments about the opposition in the House.

The opposition leader further said that the UDF was completely boycotting the House proceedings, and if no action was taken with regard to the irregularities in the temple, protests will continue inside and outside the assembly.

After the opposition walked out of the assembly hall, the members squatted on the steps outside its doors and shouted slogans against the government on the Sabarimala gold issue and stepped outside the building.

Reacting to the opposition's protest in the House and subsequent boycott, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh remarked that Satheesan's comments indicate that he is encouraging and justifying the violence by the UDF MLAs.

He also took a dig at the opposition, saying that even though the UDF lost in the court, in the assembly, in discussions and before the people, "we are not going to make fun of them".

Rajesh said this by referring to a recent note by a child that those who win should not make fun of those who lost.

Later in the day, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the government wanted a comprehensive probe into the issue but could not order an investigation, as the Kerala High Court was seized of the matter.

He claimed that the order to constitute an SIT was passed by the court on the government's urging.

"The government has nothing to hide in the matter, and it wants a proper investigation," he added.

Former state Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran contended that there were groups of thieves in the temples in the state.

He said there was a need to ensure that such incidents, like what happened in Sabarimala, do not happen again.

He also said that there are persons in the guise of sponsors in various temples, and certain unwanted activities take place in connection with them.

"Therefore, a comprehensive probe looking into all these aspects is required," Surendran added.

In the morning, as the House proceedings commenced at 9 AM, Satheesan stood up and said that the UDF will continue its protest on the issue which has been going on for the last three days.

He alleged that the original idols had been sold for a huge amount and demanded action against those involved in it.

The opposition also demanded that Vasavan resign and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) be dissolved.

"Till then we will continue with our protest," Satheesan said, after which members of the opposition trooped into the well of the House and held up a banner which said --gold turned into copper -- before the Speaker's podium.

As the opposition legislators held up the banner in front of the Speaker's podium, Shamseer directed the watch-and-ward personnel to take it away, as it was blocking his view of the House and the legislators would not be able to address him.

The opposition MLAs then held up the banner a little further away from the Speaker's podium and shouted slogans against the ruling front, as the Assembly proceedings continued unabated.

Reacting to the opposition move, Rajesh said that Satheesan's statement was a "call for violence".

The Kerala Assembly has been witnessing uproar since Monday, as the opposition UDF members have been protesting and demanding the resignation of the Devaswom minister over the Sabarimala gold-plating row.

On Wednesday, they had engaged in a scuffle with watch-and-ward personnel and boycotted the House proceedings later.

The opposition has been demanding Vasavan's resignation over the reduced weight of gold-plated coverings on 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The weight reduction was revealed during the proceedings in the Kerala High Court in connection with the claddings being again sent for gold-plating this year, but without informing the court.