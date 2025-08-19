Uproarious scenes in Himachal Assembly over Himcare scheme

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of ongoing Monsoon session, after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attacked the previous BJP government over the Himcare health insurance scheme.

During the Question Hour, BJP member Vinod Kumar alleged that patients were not getting free treatment under the scheme and were being forced to mortgage their valuables to pay the medical bills.

"The government says that the scheme is continuing but the reality is totally different," the MLA said.

Responding to the allegations, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil said that liabilities amounting to over Rs 364 crore were pending.

Attacking the previous government on the operation of the scheme, Sukhu alleged, "The Himcare funds were misused, undue benefits were given to private hospitals, and hospital bills were manipulated." "The government has released Rs 550 crore for the scheme and henceforth it would be ensured that the needy and poor get the benefit," the CM said while replying to a question from the BJP member.

Sukhu asserted that large-scale irregularities have been detected in the Himcare scheme. In spite of the fact that the scheme is marred by corruption, it is very much in operation and mapping has been started to improve it, the CM said.

Enraged by the CM's remarks, the opposition members walked out of the House amidst noisy scenes, alleging that the Sukhu-led Congress government was ruining the scheme.

The Himcare scheme launched by the previous BJP government provides cashless treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family in government hospitals in the state and empanelled private hospitals. Under the scheme, dues worth crores of rupees of various hospitals were pending.

Later, talking to the media outside the assembly, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the government was dumping the scheme and poor patients are being compelled to mortgage their jewellery to pay the hospital bills.

"It was disturbing to notice that the chief minister laughed when we raised the issue," Thakur said, adding that he had never seen such an insensitive behaviour.