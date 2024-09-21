Uproot JMM-led govt to make J'khand prosperous state: Bihar deputy CM at BJP rally

Giridih (Jharkhand), Sep 21 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Saturday appealed to the people of Jharkhand to uproot the JMM-led coalition government to make the state a developed and prosperous one.

Addressing a public rally in Giridih as part of the BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra', he alleged that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand did not fulfil any promise made during the 2019 assembly elections.

“The 'Parivartan Yatra' will continue in the state until the JMM-led alliance government is dethroned from power. The JMM, Congress and the RJD have indulged in corruption and looted Jharkhand," he said.

The state-wide procession was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Sahibganj district on Friday.

“In the upcoming assembly polls, cast your vote very carefully and make sure that the BJP government is formed. Uproot the JMM-led dispensation to make Jharkhand a developed and prosperous state,” he said.

Like the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a grand temple of goddess Sita would also be constructed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, he said.

With an eye on the assembly elections due later this year, the opposition BJP in Jharkhand would launch six 'Parivartan' processions to reach the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

These marches will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of several states, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI CORR SAN BDC