UP's 2047 development campaign receives over 21 lakh public suggestions

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) The development campaign aimed at transforming Uttar Pradesh by 2047 received over 21 lakh suggestions from the public, the government said in a statement.

The 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 Campaign' has garnered widespread public support. District-wise feedback reveals that Sambhal, Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, and Hardoi are among the top five districts.

While Firozabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Mahoba, and Sant Kabir Nagar provided the least number of suggestions, the statement read.

Sector-wise suggestions include around 6.7 lakh from the education sector, 5 lakh from agriculture, 3.5 lakh from urban and rural development, and 1.6 lakh each from health and social welfare.

Additionally, thousands of suggestions related to IT & technology, industry, balanced development, and security were received.

As part of the initiative, nodal officers and reputed citizens visited 75 districts, engaging in discussions with students, teachers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers, NGOs, labour unions, the media, and the general public.

During these interactions, citizens were apprised of the state's development journey over the past eight years, and their valuable suggestions were collected to help shape the roadmap for the future.

To date, the campaign portal, samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in, has received approximately 21.5 lakh suggestions. Of these, around 16.5 lakh came from rural areas, while approximately 5 lakh came from urban areas.

Age-group-wise, roughly 10 lakh suggestions were submitted by individuals under 31 years of age, over 10 lakh by those aged 31-60, and more than 1 lakh by people above 60 years of age.

During the campaign, citizens also shared their perspectives. Vikas Pandey from Rampur emphasised the need to promote water management, drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and organic farming to drive agricultural reforms.

Anguri Devi from Kasganj called for prioritising sustainable development and environmental protection. Trupti Singh from Barabanki stressed the importance of enhancing resources and improving the quality of education in government schools.

The state government believes that the suggestions received through this campaign will not only aid policymaking but will also prove to be a milestone in achieving the goal of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.