UP's Akanksha Singh selected, says UPSC on row over namesake in Civil Services Exam results

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) After a row over two candidates with the same name claiming selection in the Civil Services Examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday said that Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh has cleared the coveted test.

The final result of the CSE, 2025 was declared on Friday.

"There are various media reports, wherein two candidates of the same name, i.e. Akanksha Singh, are claiming to have secured the same rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025," the UPSC said in a statement.

It clarified that according to the records of the Commission, Akanksha Singh (roll number 0856794, father's name: Ranjit Singh, mother's name: Neelam Singh), a resident of village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, is the successful candidate who has secured rank 301, it said.

Another Akanksha Singh from Ara in Bihar, granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, has been widely reported to have secured the same rank. Brahmeshwar Singh was murdered in 2012.

The row had intensified after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brahmeshwar Singh's granddaughter Akanksha had claimed that she secured the 301st rank in the exam on her second attempt.

Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur had claimed impersonation in a post on Facebook.

"It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote, attaching two documents that she claimed were her original ID and e-summons in a Facebook post.

In a video, Ghazipur's Akanksha said, "I am a gynaecologist by profession, currently practising at Patna AIIMS. I have come to know that another girl is claiming the 301st rank.

"This video is just for clarification. If one scans the QR code on both the admit cards, the matter will be very clear." PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS