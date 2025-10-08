UP's Bhadohi bags Guinness record for crafting the world's largest handmade carpet

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) India's carpet town Bhadohi has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for crafting the world's largest handmade rug, which now adorns the biggest mosque in Central Asia -- the Grand Mosque in Kazakhstan capital Astana.

"The largest hand-tufted carpet measures 12,464.29 square metres (134,164 square feet 72 square inches) and was achieved by India's Patodia Contract in Astana, Kazakhstan, as verified on September 19, 2025," the Guinness World Records stated on its website.

"The hand-tufted carpet was meticulously crafted in Bhadohi, renowned for its rich tradition in carpet weaving. Over 1,000 skilled artisans contributed to its creation, a process that spanned more than six months. This monumental piece was later installed at the Grand Mosque in Astana. The installation took 50 days to complete," it added.

Ravi Patodia, owner of M/s Patodia Contract, told reporters that his company secured an order in January 2021 to create the massive carpet valued at Rs 12 crore, with a tight deadline of six months.

"We competed with several countries to secure the project," he said.

Patodia said the carpet was made in 125 separate pieces -- each measuring 5 metres by 25 metres -- before being transported to Kazakhstan.

"It took 50 days to lay the carpet inside the Grand Mosque. Each piece had a separate code number. Joining them seamlessly across the entire mosque area was an intricate process," he said.

The carpet features a 70-metre-wide circular design at its centre and is made in a Persian pattern named 'Jannatul Firdaus'.

Patodia said his company applied for the Guinness World Record in March this year.

"After an on-site verification by the Guinness team on September 19 at the Grand Mosque in Astana, the record was confirmed on October 7. The official certificate has been issued and is being sent from London," he said.

Patodia added that the craftsmanship of Bhadohi artisans has once again showcased India's traditional weaving excellence on the global stage. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK