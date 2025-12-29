UP's Buddhist Circuit had over 61 lakh visitors in first nine months of 2025: Govt

Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit, connecting Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, Kapilvastu and Sankisa, had over 61 lakh visitors between January and September this year, according to the government.

It credited sustained policy focus and coordinated tourism initiatives for the significant rise in the number of visitors to the most revered Buddhist destinations. This has reinforced Uttar Pradesh's position as one of the world's most important centres of Buddhist pilgrimage and cultural tourism, the state government said.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department estimates that total footfall across these sites is likely to cross around 64 lakh by the end of 2025.

"Between January and September 2025, over 61 lakh visitors travelled to the state's six major Buddhist sites -- Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, Kapilvastu and Sankisa. Of these, nearly 59 lakh were domestic visitors, while about 2.72 lakh were international tourists," according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "The rising numbers reflect the deep spiritual connect these sites continue to hold for people around the world." He noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening its role as the spiritual heartland of Buddhism.

The state's approach is centred on preserving heritage, improving visitor facilities and ensuring that Buddhist tourism grows as an inclusive and respectful experience for pilgrims and travellers alike.

Among the Buddhist destinations, Kaushambi witnessed a strong surge in visitors during the nine-month period, with over 23 lakh tourists, including nearly 3,000 foreign visitors, highlighting its growing importance on the Buddhist tourism map, according to the statement.

The site holds exceptional significance as Lord Buddha spent several monastic seasons there, making it an important stop for pilgrims, scholars and spiritual seekers.

Kushinagar, the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha, recorded the highest footfall with around 18.6 lakh visitors, including close to 1.9 lakh international tourists, reaffirming its status as a global centre of Buddhist faith.

Sarnath, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, welcomed nearly 17.75 lakh visitors, of which over 64,000 were foreign travellers. Kapilvastu recorded over 51,000 visitors, including more than 15,000 international tourists, while Shravasti and Sankisa received around 79,000 and nearly 30,000 visitors respectively during the same period.

The steady rise in footfall continues a clear upward trend seen over recent years. In 2023, the six Buddhist sites together recorded over 47 lakh visitors, including around 2.55 lakh international tourists, according to the statement. This number increased significantly in 2024, when over 61 lakh visitors travelled to these sites, including more than 3.5 lakh foreign tourists.

The continued growth in 2025 reflects sustained global interest, improved connectivity and strengthened visitor services, the statement added.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat, said Uttar Pradesh Tourism is actively promoting the Buddhist Circuit on leading global platforms such as the Pacific Asia Travel Association, Japan Tourism Expo, IFTM Top Resa and World Travel Market London.

He added that the department regularly organises familiarisation visits for tour operators, monks and media representatives from Buddhist-majority countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Japan, Bhutan, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Notably, on December 24, a delegation of 21 Chinese tourists arrived in Kushinagar after a break of five years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group offered prayers and 'chivar' at the Mahaparinirvana Temple, which houses the fifth-century reclining statue of Lord Buddha.

The delegation was led by Bhikshuni Fujian Dayu, who said the group also visited and offered prayers at the Ramabhar Stupa, believed to be the cremation site of Lord Buddha. PTI KIS NSD NSD