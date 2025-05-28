UP's compensatory afforestation highest in country this year, says govt

Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest compensatory afforestation in the country for the year 2024–25 through the effective use of central government CAMPA funds, the state government said on Wednesday.

As per official records, UP has completed afforestation on 32,933 hectares of land, about 86 per cent of its target, using Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds, a UP government statement said.

Key contributions to this achievement have come from the Shivalik Forest Division, Kashi Wildlife Division, and Varanasi Forest Division, it said.

Several other important initiatives have been implemented under the CAMPA funds, including the establishment of a Jatayu Breeding Centre in Maharajganj, projects for water purification and soil conservation, as well as the development of patrolling outposts and procurement of forest vehicles to aid conservation efforts.

Officials from the Forest and Wildlife Department said that 47,635 hectares of forest land in the state has been reused for other purposes and it has set a target of 38,092 hectares of compensatory afforestation.

The department completed afforestation on 32,933.97 hectares by March 31, 2025. This is the highest achievement in compensatory afforestation across India, the department said, adding that the remaining 3,261 hectares are expected to be covered soon.

The CAMPA fund is managed and used under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act of 2016 and 2018.

Using this fund, the Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh set up a Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center in September 2024 in the Campierganj Range of Maharajganj. This is the world’s first breeding centre specifically for the endangered Asian vultures.

For the year 2025–26, the state has set a goal to carry out afforestation on 1,896 hectares of land.

In addition to planting trees, the CAMPA fund is also being used for important environmental and wildlife projects such as watershed improvement, soil conservation, housing for frontline staff and officers, nurseries, solar water pumps, forest protection, wildlife management, and setting up rescue centres.