UP's culture headquarters building to be constructed in Lucknow: Tourism minister

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday announced that a "culture headquarters" of Uttar Pradesh will be established near Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

The offices of the directorates under the Culture Department will be shifted to this new culture building, the UP government said in a statement.

Singh instructed the officials of the Culture Department to initiate the process for acquiring the land for the construction. In addition, a park will be developed in the capital to showcase items related to tourism and culture, he said. This initiative will begin with parks under the 17 municipal corporations of the state.

The tourism minister was reviewing the work of the Culture and Tourism Department in the auditorium of the Tourism Bhavan today.

The minister will flag off a new bus service from 1090 Crossing at 10.30 am on January 6, which is being launched to help sightseeing in Lucknow. The objective of the service is to attract tourists to establish Lucknow as a new tourist destination, the statement said.

Singh instructed officials to prepare a project to raise Lucknow's status as an international tourism destination such as Agra and Varanasi.

He also directed that ongoing construction of museums and monuments should be completed expeditiously, the statement said.