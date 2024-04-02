UP's excise revenue at Rs 47,600 cr in 2023-24, 15.39% growth: Nitin Agarwal

Noida, Apr 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government earned around Rs 47,600 crore in revenue from liquor sale in financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs 41,250 crore in the previous fiscal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday said.

The minister said that Uttar Pradesh presently has more liquor brands available in the state as compared to Delhi and added that strict action is being ensured in cases of over-rating at vends in the state.

"We registered an increase of around Rs 4,500 crore in revenue last year. Our revenue this time was around Rs 47,600 crore which was Rs 41,250 crore in the previous fiscal year," Agarwal told PTI on sidelines of a political event here.

Asked about unavailability of some premium brands in the state for which customers from Noida and Greater Noida go to Delhi and Gurugram, the minister said, "I want to tell you that today we have more brands registered in UP than with better quality range and brands." Asked about alleged over-rating at some authorised liquor vends, Agarwal said every time such an incident comes to light he has ordered a probe into the matter and ensured department-level action, including suspension of officials concerned.

"We are strictly monitoring situations like over-rating and check manufacturing of hooch or spurious liquor, and smuggling of illicit liquor from other states to Uttar Pradesh. Our enforcement teams regularly monitor all this," the minister said.

He also called on the general public to report matters like over-rating of liquor to local officials and assured strict action in such complaints. PTI KIS AS AS AS