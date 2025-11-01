UP's feedback campaign elicits 71 lakh responses, mostly from rural areas

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) A feedback campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government has elicited more than 71 lakh responses, with over 56 lakh of them coming from rural areas.

The government, in a statement on Saturday, said its 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047: Centenary of Prosperity Mission' is witnessing massive public participation. The campaign is aimed at getting people to share their insights into the state's developmental journey over the past eight years and make suggestions to shape the roadmap for future progress. On the website samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in, the campaign has received a total of 71,19,607 feedback entries, of which 56,48,094 came from rural areas, and 14,71,515 from urban regions. Most suggestions, at over 18 lakh, have come in the field of agriculture, followed by rural development, education, social welfare, and health. PTI CDN VN VN