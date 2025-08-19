UP's first institute of hotel management to be ready in two months: Govt

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's first State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) coming up in Gorakhpur will be completed within two months, the state government said on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the institute is being built for Rs 48.39 crore and 95 per cent of the first phase construction work has already been completed.

The Department of Tourism has targeted to finish the remaining work by the end of September. The project's construction began in September 2023.

Tourism officials said Gorakhpur has witnessed rapid growth in the hospitality sector in recent years, with several branded hotels and restaurants already operational and more in the pipeline. To meet the growing demand for trained professionals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the establishment of the SIHM in his home district.

"Work is in the final stages and finishing touches are underway. The institute is expected to be inaugurated anytime after September," Rajendra Prasad Yadav Mishra, Deputy Director of Tourism, said.

The first phase includes administrative offices, classrooms, a common hall, kitchen facilities, underground parking, electrification, fire safety and pipelines. Courses related to hotel, tourism and hospitality management -- both diploma and degree -- are expected to commence from the next academic session, the release added.

The second phase of the project, which began in May this year, involves the construction of boys' and girls' hostels at an estimated cost of Rs 46.81 crore.

The government said the hostels will have 212 rooms and are expected to be completed by May 2027.

The state government said the institute will play a crucial role in developing skilled human resources and generating employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh's growing tourism and hospitality sector.