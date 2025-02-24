UP's law and order now a model for country: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the state's law-and-order situation has become a "model" for the country and cited National Crime Records Bureau data to claim a significant decline in the crime rate.

Speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the governor's address, he claimed that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in securing convictions for crimes against women.

He highlighted the state's operation conviction, under which 51 people were sentenced to death between July 2023 and December 2024 while 6,287 received life imprisonment, 1,091 were sentenced to over 20 years in jail, 3,867 to 10-19 years, 5,788 to five-nine years, and 51,748 were sentenced to up to five years of imprisonment.

Adityanath further said that since November 2019, the government has secured life imprisonment and fines for 7,400 mafia elements while two convicts have been sentenced to death.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh's law and order has become a benchmark for the country. It has set an example and everyone is talking about it," the chief minister told the assembly.

Quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said cases of dacoity, loot, murder, rioting, kidnappings for ransom, dowry deaths and rape have declined since the formation of his government.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been strengthened with modern technology and weapons, leading to the arrest of 130 terrorists and 171 Rohingyas since 2017, Adityanath told the Assembly.

About police reforms, the chief minister said, "We have implemented the police commissionerate system in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj. Additionally, new ATS field units have been set up in Deoband, Bahraich, Aligarh, and Kanpur." He also announced the establishment of three women PAC battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun, while five more PAC battalions are being set up in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli, and Bijnor.

"Since 2017, we have recruited 1.56 lakh personnel in various positions with 6,200 more currently being recruited and another 30,000 recruitments in the pipeline," the chief minister added.