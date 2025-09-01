UP's month-long 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign to curb road fatalities begins

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday launched a month-long special road safety drive, under which, petrol pumps will not dispense fuel to riders without helmets, as part of an intensified push to curb road accidents in the state.

The 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign will continue till September 30 and will be implemented across all 75 districts under the supervision of district magistrates in coordination with district road safety committees, officials said.

According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued last week, Uttar Pradesh recorded 44,534 road accidents in 2023, up from 41,746 in 2022, ranking fourth among states and Union territories.

However, the state topped the list in fatalities for both years, with 23,652 deaths in 2023 and 22,595 in 2022, the data showed.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic rules, stressing that the campaign is focused on saving lives.

"We appeal to all residents to control their speed and follow traffic laws. Our collective concern is for your safety and that of your families, and it is the state government's commitment to ensure you travel safely on the roads," he said.

Pathak also urged police and transport department officials to ensure that people do not face unnecessary inconvenience during the drive. "The enforcement of safety norms should be done within the ambit of law," he said.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said the special campaign has begun across all districts and instructions have been sent to district administrations for effective implementation.

"The 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign is a commitment to public safety. The month-long initiative is being led by district magistrates and implemented jointly by police, administration and transport officers," Singh told PTI.

He called for cooperation from citizens, petrol pump operators and oil marketing companies to make the campaign successful.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised previously that the initiative was not punitive but intended to encourage lawful and safe riding habits, reiterating the government's message, "First Helmet, Then Fuel." Officials said the Food and Civil Supplies Department is coordinating with fuel stations to ensure smooth enforcement, while the Information and Public Relations Department will lead a large-scale awareness campaign. The Petrol Pump Dealers' Association has extended its support to the government's efforts.

The state government has previously run similar 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaigns as part of its long-term plan to reduce road accident fatalities by 50 per cent in the coming years.