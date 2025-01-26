UP's political leaders extend greetings on 76th Republic Day, highlight constitutional ideals

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Senior political leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak of the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav conveyed his wishes in a post on X, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Republic Day!" BSP National President and former chief minister Mayawati also greeted people on X, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the 76th Republic Day of India." Raising concerns, she added, "It is a matter of concern whether the people who shed blood and sweat for the country's progress are receiving the fruits of their hard work, justice, and rights as per the Constitution." She emphasized that "Every Indian has a right in the development of India. Therefore, rather than increasing the number of big capitalists and rich people, the country's capital should be raised as it is more important in the interest of the Bahujan and ultimately the country." Mayawati said, "If the policy of the government promotes the common man's interest, then it is appropriate so that the problems of immense poverty, unemployment etc. are removed." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the importance of constitutional values in his message on X. "Every word of the Constitution gives us the message of unity, equality, and justice," he said, adding that the dreams of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar could only be realized by imbibing these values.

Maurya said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that 75 years have passed since the adoption of our Constitution. In these 75 years, the Constitution has kept us united in every situation and has inspired us towards continuous progress." The Deputy Chief Minister further said, "Republic Day is not just a celebration, but an opportunity to honour our rights and duties. On this day, let us pledge to contribute actively to the unity and progress of the country by adhering to constitutional ideals." He urged people to work together to build a "prosperous, strong, just, and developed India." Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also extended his greetings, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day! Jai Hind!" in a post in X.

BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called Republic Day a "great festival of Indian democracy." In his message on X, he said, "Let us remember the excellent ideals of the Constitution and pledge to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country." PTI CDN OZ OZ