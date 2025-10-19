UP's Prajapati community neglected, work given to people from 'distant coastal states': Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of depriving the Prajapati community of their rights by giving work to people from “distant coastal states”.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav said he wished for the true light of Diwali to reach every home, as he extended festive greetings.

"We pledge that on Diwali 2027, the PDA government will purchase their diyas worth crores of rupees, which will generate enough income for them (the Prajapati community) to keep the Diwali light in their homes for several months,” he said.

PDA, an acronym coined by the party, stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities). Earlier this month, Yadav had said he would form the 'PDA government' in the state to establish the communities' "rights and dignity".

"We want the diyas, the wicks, the oil, and the light to be from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP should not commit the sin of allowing 'darkness under diyas' by neglecting the people of the state in Diwali contracts,” he said.

The common people are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and discrimination under the BJP government, the SP president alleged, adding that the government has "ruined" the lives of farmers and youth.

"Only when the BJP government goes will there be a change in people's lives. Inflation will decrease, and people will get relief," he said in the statement. PTI NAV PRK PRK