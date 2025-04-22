UP's Shakti Dubey tops civil services exam in 5th attempt; among 3 women in top 5

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Civil services examination topper Shakti Dubey, who is among the three women in the top five, cleared the prestigious exam in her fifth attempt with political science and international relations as her optional subjects.

A native of Naini in Uttar Pradesh, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

Dubey (28) also has a Master of Science degree from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Her interest includes "dissertation work on nanoparticle-based delivery of SI-RNA for cancer therapy" and "writing poems and quotes", according to her details available with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Haryana's Harshita Goyal and Maharashtra's Dongre Archit Parag got the second and third ranks respectively in the exam, the results of which were announced by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Goyal (24) did her post graduation in chartered accountancy. She also has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Goyal qualified the exam with political science and international relations as her optional subjects in her third attempt.

She lives in Gujarat's Vadodara and her home state is Haryana. Goyal's hobbies include volunteering at the "Believe Foundation" NGO and acrylic painting.

Parag is an engineer. He has a Bachelor of Technology degree (in electrical and electronics engineering) from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu. Parag secured the third position in the civil services exam with philosophy as his optional subject.

A native of Pune, 26-year-old Parag cleared the exam in his third attempt and his hobbies include practising meditation, playing squash and weight training.

Another woman achiever, Shah Margi Chirag (26), has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from the Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad. She secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.

Chirag cracked the examination in her fifth attempt and her hobbies are reading western fiction and learning Spanish, according to the UPSC.

Aakash Garg (24), a topper from Delhi, secured the fifth rank in his second attempt with sociology as his optional subject.

Garg has a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

His interests include following developments in artificial intelligence and its social impact, watching science-fiction movies and Formula-1 racing.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other central services.

The civil services preliminary examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates had applied for this examination, of whom 5,83,213 actually appeared in the test.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Of them, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which was held between January 7 and April 17 this year.

As many as 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services on the basis of Tuesday's results. PTI AKV RC