UPSC aspirant dies due to 'medical negligence' in UP's Bahraich, CHC superintendent removed

Bahraich (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old civil services aspirant died due to alleged negligence of medical staff of a community health centre here, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident and direct removal of the CHC superintendent.

Priyanshu alias Ankit Jaiswal, a resident of Payagpur in Bahraich, had recently cleared the Civil Services (Prelim) Exam conducted by the UPSC, officials said Wednesday.

"The incident took place on November 2 when Priyanshu was taken to the Payagpur CHC after falling ill at home," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

Priyanshu's family has alleged medical negligence at the CHC, which led to his death.

The family claimed that Priyanshu's health deteriorated due to an alleged mistreatment at the CHC. He was later referred to a medical college, and died on the way, the family said.

Following complaints, Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended CHC Superintendent Dr Thanedaar, attaching him to the district headquarters.

City Magistrate Shalini Prabhakar is leading a three-member team to investigate the matter, the officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar told PTI, "The family alleges that Priyanshu was sent to the emergency ward, where a female attendant advised them to have an IV drip administered at home." The person who allegedly came to administer the drip at home "mishandled" it, after which Priyanshu's condition worsened, he said.

Dr Kumar noted, "Contradictory statements have emerged. The CHC authorities have claimed that no patients are sent for home treatment from the centre. Additionally, the family has not been able to identify the alleged female attendant or the person who administered the drip." The CMO added that the family performed the last rites without a postmortem.

A complaint was filed with the DM on November 4, and an investigative team was formed on November 5, the officials said.

A report will soon be submitted to the DM, and further administrative or police inquiry may be initiated if necessary, they added.

In a related development, a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation is scheduled to meet the bereaved family on Thursday.

Party's spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, "On the directive of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation will visit Bahraich to meet the family of Priyanshu Jaiswal, a promising IAS aspirant who lost his life allegedly due to negligent treatment at the CHC." The delegation includes former ministers, district and assembly representatives, and other officials who will visit Payagpur to gather information on the incident and express condolences, Chaudhary said. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK