UPSC aspirants' deaths: Indian Youth Congress holds candle light march in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress held a candle light march here on Tuesday following the death of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar, officials said.

The march was also held for the death of people in the Jharkhand train accident and landslide in Kerala's Wayanad.

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said it is very sad that three aspirants lost their lives due to waterlogging in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in the national capital.

"Such an accident in the country's capital is a matter of great concern for all of us. We have to make our capital better so that our citizens remain safe," he said.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai-Howrah Mail met with an accident in Jharkhand. This incident is extremely sad, Srinivas said, adding that the Central government should provide compensation to the affected families.

Srinivas further said the devastation in Wayanad is heart-wrenching.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have urged the Central government to provide all possible help to the affected families, he added.