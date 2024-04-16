UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures AIR 1

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Advertisment

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.

The complete toppers list is available on the official website of UPSC and the PDF has been attached below:

UPSC CSE Result 2023 PDF

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.