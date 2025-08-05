UPSC enables educational, professional institutions to receive email alerts about vacancy ads

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) In a major outreach initiative, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has enabled a new facility for educational and professional institutions to receive direct email alerts about UPSC recruitment advertisements relevant to their domains.

The UPSC undertakes recruitment to fill up various Group A/ Group B gazetted posts in various ministries/ departments of the Government of India and Union Territories (UTs) from time to time, in addition to conducting regular examinations, an official release said.

Depending on the nature of duties, these recruitments require essential qualifications of educational and experience criteria.

Additionally, desirable qualifications are provided in many cases.

Speaking about the initiative, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said apart from the regular examinations, the Commission receives recruitment requests from various ministries and departments for various government positions.

"In order to streamline and expedite the process, we are ensuring that the requests are received well in advance within three months window, from January to March period, so that the process is planned in a better manner by clubbing similar recruitment cases and holding their common tests to complete the recruitment drive in a time-bound manner," he said.

The UPSC receives over 200 recruitment proposals annually from various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

These are subsequently advertised online after a detailed processing cycle.

In 2025 alone, over 240 recruitment cases have already been received, ranging across medical, scientific/ engineering/ technical, legal, teaching and specialised posts such as management, finance, accounts and forensic audit-related, mostly at Group A and Group B Gazetted levels.

As of now, UPSC advertises its recruitment process through Employment News, UPSC's official website and its official LinkedIn account, the release said. PTI ACB KSS KSS