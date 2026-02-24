UPSC extends civil services exam application deadline by three days

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The last date for submission of online application form for the civil services examination has been extended by three days to February 27, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid reports of technical glitches experienced briefly by aspirants on the UPSC's application portal, which were later resolved.

"The last date for submission of online application form for the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 has now been extended by three days, i.e. till 27.02.2026 (up to 6 pm)," the commission said in a public notice.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said that a brief technical issue on Tuesday caused access difficulties for some candidates, and it has since been resolved.

"The UPSC application portal is now functioning normally. A brief technical issue earlier today caused access difficulties for some candidates. The issue has since been resolved," he said in a post on X.

Candidates are required to submit their applications on https://upsconline.nic.in.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The prelims exam is slated to be held on May 24.