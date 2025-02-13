UPSC introduces new module of registration, online application form for civil services exam: Centre

New Delhi: A new module of registration and online application form replacing the Detailed Application Form (DAF)-I and DAF-II have been introduced by the UPSC in civil services examination-2025, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The primary objective for implementing this module is to enhance convenience for the candidates, streamline the application process and optimise the examination cycle, he said.

The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually following the CSE rules notified by the Department of Personnel & Training, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

"A new module of registration and online application form replacing the Detailed Application Form (DAF)-I and DAF-II has been introduced by UPSC in CSE-2025," he said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Singh cited sections of the notified rules that make it mandatory for the applicant to submit requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, reservation category and educational qualification among others along with the online application form.

"The failure to provide the required information/documents along with the registration and online application form will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination," read the rules.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

In a separate reply, the minister said at present, medical science is one of the subjects on the list of optional subjects for the civil services (main) examination.

The matter of inclusion of any new subject as an optional subject for the civil services examination has been examined in the Department of Personnel and Training and "it has not been found feasible to consider the same", he said.

Singh was responding to a question seeking "reasons for non-inclusion of pharmacy as an optional subject in the civil services examinations".